Hooda reiterates his newfound rebel image

The much anticipated announcement of a committee to decide the future course of action from former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his loyalists are a part of Hooda's strategy to sustain pressure on the party high command and a reiteration of his newfound recalcitrant ways. By including the majority of sitting MLAs besides former MLAs and MPs from across the state, the former chief minister has also tried to convey his wide reach and acceptability to the high command.

Hooda at his rally in Rohtak on August 18 declared himself the chief ministerial candidate with or without the Congress and slammed the party for its stand on the abrogation of Article 370. This was probably his last-ditch effort to seeking the ouster of his bête-noire state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar before the October assembly polls.

Since the party high command has announced the screening committee for Maharashtra, headed by former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hooda’s future posture depends on whether or not he is accommodated in the Haryana screening committee, which is yet to be announced.

His rebellious stance in all probability will disappear in thin air if he is given “due importance” by the Congress high command, political observers say. The state Congress president Ashok Tanwar has, however, termed the committee as illegal. “Since all the members of the committee are fairly seasoned politicians from every nook and corner of the state, the message from Hooda is pretty clear. He has shown that PCC chief Ashok Tanwar doesn't command their respect and secondly, a big chunk of the state Congress would be with him if he chooses to quit the party,” said a political expert.

Interestingly enough, four sitting MLAs – Kiran Choudhry, Randeep Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi – who were conspicuous by their absence at Hooda’s August 18 “parivartan rally” at Rohtak, are not part of the committee. And it is understandable as they consider themselves as a challenger to the former chief minister.

The committee would be headed by former minister and Hooda loyalist HS Chattha while sitting MLA Udai Bhan would be its convener. The committee is packed with senior party leaders, who had been gunning for Tanwar over five years.

The committee comprises two former state party presidents – Phool Chand Mullana and Dharampal Malik and 11 sitting MLAs – Raghuvir Kadian, Kuldeep Sharma, Karan Dalal, Shrikrishan Hooda, Anand Singh Dangi, Jagbir Malik, Geeta Bhukkal, Jaiveer Balmiki, Shakuntala Khatak, Lalit Nagar and Udai Bhan (convener).

The three former MPs included in the committee are Shadi Lal Batra, Kailasho Saini and Ranjit Singh while the former MLAs are Jaitirath Dahiya, Dharmpal Singh, Sampat Singh, Nirmal Singh, Dillu Ram Bajigar, Rao Dan Singh, Rao Narendra Singh, Satpal Sangwan, Subhash Chaudhry, Aftab Ahmad, Ram Niwas Ghorela, Dharm Singh Chhokar, Sharda Rathore, Jile Ram Sharma and Anil Thakkar. Three other leaders in the committee are K V Singh, Virender Maratha and Anil Shorewala. Hooda also added three more names in the committee - Prahlad Singh Gillankhera, Dev Raj Diwan and Bishan Lal Saini.

