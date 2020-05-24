e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hospital celebrates birthday of staff nurse away from 10-month-old son for two months

Hospital celebrates birthday of staff nurse away from 10-month-old son for two months

Rubina, deployed in the coronavirus unit, stays in the hospital and has not met her child as she has not visited her house for the past two months

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 22:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Staff celebrating the birthday of a nurse in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Staff celebrating the birthday of a nurse in Ludhiana on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Rubina, 37, a staff nurse at the Mother and Child Hospital located behind the Virdhman Mills here, had some moments to rejoice after hospital authorities celebrated her birthday in the hospital here on Sunday.

Like several paramedical staff, deployed at isolation centres, who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus, Rubina, who stays in the hospital, has been away from her 10-month-old son as she has not visited her house for the past two months.

Rubina’s paternal aunt and her husband are taking care of the child in Jalandhar.

Dr Amita Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the hospital, said Rubina had been deployed in the Covid-19 unit since March 21, the day when lockdown was imposed.

She has not visited her home since then out of fear of becoming a virus carrier and endangering loves of her family and has been staying in the hospital, the SMO added.

“Today morning, we learnt about her birthday. So, we decided to celebrate the occasion. Rubina cut the cake and the staff complemented her for her exemplary sacrifice. Not many women can put duty over family. Rubina is one among them. So, we decided to congratulate and eulogise her for what she has done,” said Dr Jain.

An elated Rubina, talking over phone, said it was a moment of joy for her. She said, “My son was only eight-month-old when I left home and joined duty here two months ago. Being away from family is not easy. I miss my son a lot and often video chat with my family to catch a glimpse of my son. I can see him. but not touch or feel him. On my birthday, I prayed to God to put an end to the pandemic soon, so that I can meet my son.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In