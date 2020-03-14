HP budget: 34 electricity board men died on duty in 3 years, Jai Ram tells House

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:42 IST

As many as 34 employees of HP State Electricity Board have died on duty during last three years till January 31, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the House on Saturday. Five outsourced employees also died during this period, he said.

He was replying to a question raised by Theog MLA Rakesh Singha.

“Out of 34 deceased employees, the dependents of 11 have been given employment on compassionate grounds, 14 cases of compassionate employment are under consideration and 9 have not applied for the same,” said Thakur.

He also informed that 23 persons were covered under the family pension scheme and the same has been released to the families of 22 deceased persons while one similar case is under process.

TWO FOREIGN-FUNDED HORTICULTURE PROJECTS IN STATE

Himachal Pradesh horticulture department is implementing two foreign-funded projects—Sub-Tropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP-SHIVA) and Horticulture Development Project. HP-SHIVA which includes horticulture and value addition scheme worth ₹1,688 crore and a ₹4,751 crore irrigation project is being funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB), horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur said while answering to Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the House on Saturday.

The minister said that under HP-SHIVA, the ADB Mission has finalised $ 10 million project readiness financing scheme for 17 sub-projects for guava, litchi, citrus and pomegranate crops. The project will be implemented on 170 hectares of land in ten development blocks of four districts for which 480 farmers have been selected under the scheme. The planting will take place in July.

He said that Horticulture Development Project is being implemented in the state since 2016. The objective of the scheme is to enhance yield and quality of farm produce and benefit small and marginal farmers. Under the scheme 13.42 lakh saplings and plants of different fruits have been imported and distributed among the farmers in 310 temperate clusters, he said.

FOREST COVER INCREASED BY 333.52 SQKM

Himachal Pradesh has recorded an increase of 333.52 sqkm in its forest cover between 2017-19, as per the India State of Forest Report 2019, forest minister Govind Singh Thakur said in a written reply to a question raised by Drang legislator Jawahar Thakur.

NO SEPARATE ID CARDS FOR PSOs

In a reply to another question raised by Sarkaghat MLA Inder Singh, Jai Ram Thakur said the police department issues identity cards to the personnel attached in the security of ministers and legislators. “Government is not considering issuing separate ID cards to such personnel,” said the chief minister.

38 LIVES LOST IN ACCIDENTS ON BADDI-NALAGARH ROAD

As many as 38 people have died in 140 road accidents on Baddi-Nalagarh road in the last two years till January 31, the chief minister informed in reply to a question raised by Congress member Vikramaditya Singh. He said that Major portion of the road comes under the jurisdiction of Haryana or National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The work for four-lanning of the road was entrusted to NHAI by government of India on September 15, 2016 and shall be carried out after completion of land acquisition.