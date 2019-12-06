HP govt to celebrate two years in office with mega rally in Shimla

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:25 IST

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satpal Singh Satti on Friday said the state government and the party will jointly organise a rally on the historic Ridge in Shimla on the occasion of completion of two-year tenure of the present BJP-led state government on December 27.

While presiding over a meeting at party headquarters here, Satti said the BJP national working president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, union minister of state finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his predecessors Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar besides MPs, legislators and other prominent leaders of the party will be participating in the rally.

“During these two years, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur led-state government has made serious efforts for the development of the state by implementing many schemes which are yielding positive results,” Satti said.

The state BJP chief said the state government has singed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) worth Rs 93,000 crores at recently held Global Investor Meet which would help create ample amount of jobs for state youths.