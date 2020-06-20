e-paper
HP to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued for June 22-24

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds as the state metrological department has issued a yellow warning for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for June 22, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur districts for June 23, and all 12 districts in state for June 24.

State metrological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said that due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rain, hail and thunderstorm are likely to continue throughout state from June 22 to 26 after which weather will be dry.

Rain occurred at isolated places in state in the last 24 hours and weather was mostly sunny throughout state on Saturday. Minimum temperature was one to two degrees below normal and maximum was normal.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27.4°C and in Kufri was 19.9°C. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 27.6°C, 30.2°C and 22.8°C maximum temperatures. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan in Sirmaur recorded 34.2°C, 36.5°C, 36.2°C and 31.0°C maximum temperatures, respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 24.2°C maximum temperature.

With 5.4°C minimum temperature, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in state while Una recorded 39.0°C maximum temperature and was the hottest place in state.

