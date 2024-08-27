Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 27, 2024, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.59 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|26.79 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 29, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 30, 2024
|24.95 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|22.89 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 1, 2024
|20.83 °C
|Very heavy rain
|September 2, 2024
|23.02 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|23.86 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
