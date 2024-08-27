 Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 27, 2024, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.59 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 28, 2024 26.79 °C Overcast clouds
August 29, 2024 27.94 °C Overcast clouds
August 30, 2024 24.95 °C Light rain
August 31, 2024 22.89 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 1, 2024 20.83 °C Very heavy rain
September 2, 2024 23.02 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 23.86 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on August 27, 2024

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
