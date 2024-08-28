Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.63 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 29, 2024 28.19 °C Overcast clouds August 30, 2024 29.21 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 22.34 °C Heavy intensity rain September 1, 2024 20.86 °C Heavy intensity rain September 2, 2024 23.49 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 25.84 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 25.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 28, 2024, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.24 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

