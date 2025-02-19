Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 19, 2025, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.39 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 29.59 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 31.82 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 32.19 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 32.48 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 32.14 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 32.34 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 31.11 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



