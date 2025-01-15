Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.18 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 15, 2025, is 23.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.18 °C and 27.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.92 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 23.99 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 25.21 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 26.71 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 26.56 Broken clouds January 20, 2025 26.91 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 28.76 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 28.86 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



