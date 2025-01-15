Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.18 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 15, 2025, is 23.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.18 °C and 27.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.92 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|23.99
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|25.21
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|26.71
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|26.56
|Broken clouds
|January 20, 2025
|26.91
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|28.76
|Scattered clouds
|January 22, 2025
|28.86
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.