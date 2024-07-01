Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on July 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 1, 2024, is 27.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.72 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 2, 2024
|30.66 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 3, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|30.42 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|30.16 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|26.54 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.84 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
