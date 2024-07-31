Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.26 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on July 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 31, 2024, is 27.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 28.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 1, 2024
|27.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|23.39 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|27.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|28.78 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 7, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.09 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.0 °C
|Light rain
