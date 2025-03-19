Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 19, 2025, is 35.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.56 °C and 36.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.73 °C and 36.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 88.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 20, 2025
|35.76
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|34.22
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|34.15
|Few clouds
|March 23, 2025
|34.51
|Few clouds
|March 24, 2025
|33.11
|Few clouds
|March 25, 2025
|34.33
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|35.81
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.