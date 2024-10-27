Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024
Oct 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 27, 2024, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.91 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.91 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 28, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 29, 2024
|28.09 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 30, 2024
|25.11 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|28.03 °C
|Light rain
|November 1, 2024
|28.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 2, 2024
|28.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 3, 2024
|28.41 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy