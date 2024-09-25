Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 25, 2024, is 27.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.29 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 26, 2024 26.83 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 27.77 °C Overcast clouds
September 28, 2024 28.45 °C Broken clouds
September 29, 2024 30.18 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 30.27 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 29.57 °C Moderate rain
October 2, 2024 28.88 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on September 25, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on September 25, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On