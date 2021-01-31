IND USA
'If you want good governance, give good journalism': Tripura CM tells media

"If you want good governance from me, I will require good journalism," he said.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(File photo.)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that if good governance is expected from him, he would need good journalism in return. He said this on Sunday at a programme organised by Tripura Journalists' Union held at Agartala Press Club.

"There is a relationship between good governance and good journalism. Those who are running the government, need to keep in mind that they came to power through people. Party is just a platform. Similarly, people are the main power of journalists. If they think whatever their media will broadcast or publish, people will believe it, this will not happen," said Deb in his speech.

"If you want good governance from me, I will require good journalism," he said.

Lauding journalists for their contribution to the state, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, through their factual reporting and donation, Deb said that the journalists should remember that their wrong reporting will cause harm to people.

He added that the news report should be sourced by concerned officials and if an official quote is not available, or they refuse to speak, that should also be mentioned in the report.

