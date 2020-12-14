IkkJutt Jammu slams UT admn for not allowing party chief in Kishtwar

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:41 IST

Ikkjutt Jammu on Sunday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for not allowing party president Ankur Sharma to visit Kishtwar region for canvassing for their candidates contesting the district development council (DDC) elections.

Ikkjutt has accused the administration of playing into the hands of the BJP and separatists.

“IkkJutt Jammu had planned a two-day election campaign which included several meetings with scores of workers and intellectuals at private places. But at the last moment, the Kishtwar administration informed Ankur Sharma that they cannot allow him or IkkJutt office-bearers to enter the region,” the party said in a statement issued here.

The party president said, “I was not allowed to travel to Kishtwar for a two-day election campaign by the administration citing volatile situation in Kishtwar and unexplained security concerns.”

The entire security establishment between Jammu and Kishtwar has been activated to see that I am effectively quarantined at Jammu, he added.