e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Illegal mining in Mohali’s Dera Bassi: 3 JCBs seized

Illegal mining in Mohali’s Dera Bassi: 3 JCBs seized

MLA NK Sharma alerted the police and went live on Facebook to allege that illegal mining was going on in Dera Bassi at the behest of Congress leaders

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Monday seized three JCB machines from Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi after MLA NK Sharma alerted them about illegal mining going on here.

Sharma, who is a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, went live on Facebook and alleged that illegal mining was going on in Dera Bassi at the behest of Congress leaders.

Sharma said that when he reached the spot, one of the drivers fled with the JCB machine while three others left their machines behind and fled. Assistant sub-inspector Satinder Singh said that the JCBs had been seized and appropriate action will be taken against the illegal miners.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon rubbished the allegations and said, “A case should be registered against the guilty. As far as personal allegations are concerned, I challenge them to get an inquiry done from any investigating agency and if an iota of evidence is found, I will quit politics.”

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In