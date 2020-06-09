Illegal mining in Mohali’s Dera Bassi: 3 JCBs seized

cities

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:31 IST

The police on Monday seized three JCB machines from Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi after MLA NK Sharma alerted them about illegal mining going on here.

Sharma, who is a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, went live on Facebook and alleged that illegal mining was going on in Dera Bassi at the behest of Congress leaders.

Sharma said that when he reached the spot, one of the drivers fled with the JCB machine while three others left their machines behind and fled. Assistant sub-inspector Satinder Singh said that the JCBs had been seized and appropriate action will be taken against the illegal miners.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon rubbished the allegations and said, “A case should be registered against the guilty. As far as personal allegations are concerned, I challenge them to get an inquiry done from any investigating agency and if an iota of evidence is found, I will quit politics.”