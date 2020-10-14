e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Illegal possession of countrymade liquor: Himachal man held with 312 bottles

Illegal possession of countrymade liquor: Himachal man held with 312 bottles

The illicit liquor was ‘for sale in Haryana only’

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for illegally possessing 312 bottles of countrymade liquor here.

The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar of Kulhari Wala, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

On the night of October 12, a police team was on patrolling duty near Gill dhaba on the Pinjore-Baddi highway when they received a tip-off and barricaded a patch.

A white car was stopped and on checking, police found 312 bottles of liquor meant “for sale in Haryana only”.

As Suresh could not produce any licence or permit, he was arrested under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020).

318 boxes seized in Dhakoli

i The police and the excise department arrested a truck driver for illegally carrying 318 boxes of illicit liquor at Dhakoli in Zirakpur of Mohali district

Accused Rohit of Panipat told the police that the truck’s owner, Anil, was from Rewari.

Addressing the media persons, superintendent of police (SP, rural) Ravjot Grewal said, “A joint operation was conducted and a truck bearing a Bihar registration number was found to be illegally carrying 318 boxes of Imperial Blue whisky. We are trying to ascertain whether the liquor was meant to be used in Bihar elections and how a Chandigarh dealer sold so many boxes meant for sale only in the UT.”

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In