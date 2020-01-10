e-paper
Home / Cities / India Science Festival 2020 in Pune will use AI to bridge gap between scientists and society

India Science Festival 2020 in Pune will use AI to bridge gap between scientists and society

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Artificial intelligence-generated art, AI (artificial intelligence) driverless cars, and brain-controlled helicopters to be major attractions at the Indian Science Festival 2020 which will be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan, on January 11 and 12.

The two-day festival is being organised by Aspiring Minds, city-based assessment firm, to bridge the gap between scientists and society.

Varun Aggarwal, director, Aspiring Minds, on Friday said, “This year’s themes are artificial intelligence and neuroscience, with additional focuses on life sciences, astronomy, quantum physics, policy, popular fiction and others. The festival will host discussions, exhibitions, experiments, and more on topics related to the history of science, women in science, science and the arts, and India’s place in the world of science.”

“We wish to bring students, professionals, and the general public face-to-face with the world’s top scientists, to hear about the latest discoveries and see cutting-edge inventions,” said Aggarwal.

Registration for the festival is free and will have free and will include workshops, games and exhibits. More than 50 speakers include leaders from Harvard, Yale, Microsoft, Google, IBM, filmmaker Prahlad Kakar will share their thoughts on various topics. The festival will have various workshops for students and adults. There are games, lucky draws and much more than the attendees can engage in and win attractive prizes.

“Bringing scientists under a single roof for two days will be beneficial for the students. We wish to engage them in a variety of policy discussions and make connections for future collaborations,” added Aggarwal.

Prof Venkatesh Murthy, Raymond Leo Erikson Life Sciences Professor and Chair of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Harvard University, said, “Building international collaborations and connections across academia in science is vital. We also need to make science accessible to society to show that it’s for everyone, not just the few who study it. All streams within our society can benefit from interaction with the sciences, from politics to economics to the arts.”

The festival is organised along with Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute at Harvard University. Social Alpha and Tata Institute of Genetics and Society and Google AI Research are key supporters of the festival.

Final rounds of two competitions

The Indian Science Festival will also hold the final round of two science competitions: Talk your Thesis and Perform your Project with five finalists in each competition. All of whom were chosen through a nationwide application process that received at least 800 entries.

