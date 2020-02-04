e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Indian-Ukranian cos’ JV to get Jhansi Rs 38,000 cr investment

Indian-Ukranian cos’ JV to get Jhansi Rs 38,000 cr investment

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Jhansi has bagged an investment of Rs 38,000 crore in the form of a joint venture between an Indian and Ukranian company, which will be a part of the upcoming UP Defence Corridor project.

Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Ltd has applied for 6,000 acres of land in Jhansi for setting up of a ‘maintenance repairs, overhaul and manufacturing industry’ in collaboration with an Ukranian company. The company has signed an MoU with the state government for this project.

This venture is expected to fetch Rs 38,000 crore investment in Jhansi, which is expected to be the biggest beneficiary in the UP Defence Corridor project.

Apart from this, Hans Energy Systems Ltd has demanded two acres of land in Kanpur for manufacturing physical security related smart equipment.

Also, Anchor Research Labs has applied for 20 acres of land in Aligarh to set up research and development capabilities in aerospace and defence.

“Jhansi has bagged a project in the Defence Corridor. All other regions will also get huge investments,” said Satish Mahana, UP industries minister.

BOX

OTHERS INTERESTED

IN DEFENCE CORRIDOR

Adani Defence and Aerospace Systems Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Technologies Private Ltd, SMPP Private Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Thales Ltd, Narendra Explosives Limited, Dron, VAYU; Hanwha Group, Stummps Schuele and Sommppa Private Ltd, Lohia Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd, Kay Bouvat Engineers Ltd, Shree Kedar Polymers and Texmaco Defence Systems (P) Ltd

RECENT ENTRANT

Lohia group, a Kanpur based company, is a recent entrant into the aerospace and defence (A&D) sector. It acquired Israel-based Light and Strong Ltd -- Israel’s largest private producer of aerospace focused carbon fibre composite components -- in February 2019.

TAX REBATES

The UP government has made its defence and aerospace manufacturing policy lucrative for investors by offering tax rebates for those willing to set up their units in Bundelkhand region. It is also offering sops for those willing to run simultaneous skill development courses.

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities