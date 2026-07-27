Toronto, A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Canada's Toronto city, police said.

Indian-origin woman shot dead in Canada; suspect arrested

A 37-year-old man, also of Indian descent, was arrested on charges of her murder, they said.

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The shooting took place on Friday morning at the Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard intersection, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Navneet Kaur, while the accused, arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police, was identified as Sharnjeet Singh of Brampton.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:23 am and found Kaur with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect had a brief interaction before the man allegedly shot her and fled the scene before the arrival of police. He was later traced and arrested.

Singh has been charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted and that there are no outstanding suspects. The homicide unit is probing the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted and that there are no outstanding suspects. The homicide unit is probing the case. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a CBC News report, a witness told police that Kaur was walking along Humberwood Boulevard when a man approached her, briefly spoke to her and then shot her once before fleeing on foot. The witness immediately called emergency services after seeing the woman collapse.

The incident comes days after another woman was killed by her partner, both Indian-origin, in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta province, earlier this month.

Last week, 22-year-old Ritish Kumar was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly strangling to death his 23-year-old partner, Damanpreet Kaur, in what police described as an intimate partner homicide.

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