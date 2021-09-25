Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30 people test Covid-19 positive at Indore's Army Cantonment area

According to the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore BS Setiya, all the people who are tested positive were vaccinated.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:30 AM IST
At least 30 people have been tested positive for the Covid-19 infection at the Army Cantonment in Indore's Mhow area on Thursday.

According to the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore BS Setiya, all the people who are tested positive were vaccinated.

"Of 32 cases tested positive for Covid-19 in Indore, 30 samples were tested at Army Cantonment yesterday. They all were vaccinated," Setiya told ANI.

"We are tracing the contact and travel history of the people who are tested positive. They have been isolated in the Army hospital," Sethiya informed.

According to the official data, there are 93 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

"Cumulative Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 7,81,825, while 10,517 people have succumbed to the infection so far," the official data said.

