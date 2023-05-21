Civic body hosts 'Poha' party to rid Indore of single-use plastic

The civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a farewell 'poha' party on Sunday to make people aware about the ill effects of single-use plastic. The civic body of the cleanest city in the country served 'poha', a local snack, to dignitaries and citizens to create awareness against single-use plastic.

New Delhi: A woman sits among plastic bottles segregated for recycling, at Bhopra near Nand Nagri, in New Delhi on Saturday, May 26, 2018. World Environment Day (WED) is a UN Environment-led global event, the single largest celebration of our environment. With the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' for WED 2018, it is urged to reduce the production and excessive use of single-use plastic polluting our oceans, damaging marine life and threatening human health. India is the global host of WED 2018 which will take place on June 5, 2018. (Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo) (PTI6_4_2018_000142A) (PTI)

Talking to reporters at Dussehra Maidan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava exuded confidence that Indore will be the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row. “The Indore Municipal Corporation has carried out many campaigns against single-use plastic, but it is observed that the material is still in use largely.

Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore,” Bhargava said. Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and several public representatives were present in the function to bid farewell to single-use plastic.

