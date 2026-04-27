Indore, Once a mere transit corridor for tigers, Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a permanent home for big cats, now boasting a thriving population of nearly 16 tigers and cubs following intensive conservation efforts.

Conservation push: Kheoni Santuary earns its stripes as MP’s new tiger haven

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Officials have credited the population boom to the rehabilitation of villagers and an increased prey base, transforming the sanctuary, which was notorious for illegal tree felling, into a haven for the national animal.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Kheoni sanctuary superintendent Vikas Mahore said that the 135 sq km habitat currently hosts 10 adult tigers and tigresses, and six cubs.

"A few years ago, tigers were rarely seen in Kheoni. Occasionally, one or two big cats would be spotted, but now, due to better protection and safe habitat, their population has increased," Mahore said.

Established in Dewas district in 1982, the sanctuary was expanded to include forest areas in Sehore district.

Spread over 135 sq km of dry deciduous forests, the sanctuary forms part of a corridor between the Omkareshwar forests and the Ratapani Sanctuary, considered a vital tiger movement route, connecting the forests of western Madhya Pradesh and the Vindhya Range.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahore noted that over the years, the forest department has made efforts to create favourable conditions for tigers in Kheoni, including an ample prey base, including chital, sambar, and nilgai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahore noted that over the years, the forest department has made efforts to create favourable conditions for tigers in Kheoni, including an ample prey base, including chital, sambar, and nilgai. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that the rehabilitation of villagers living in the sanctuary created a safe environment for tigers, making the area less human-intruded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that the rehabilitation of villagers living in the sanctuary created a safe environment for tigers, making the area less human-intruded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government has intensified its efforts to develop the sanctuary as an ideal eco-tourism model, with special emphasis on the participation of the local community, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has intensified its efforts to develop the sanctuary as an ideal eco-tourism model, with special emphasis on the participation of the local community, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our goal is to ensure that Kheoni's economy is driven solely by the local community. Hence, initiatives have been taken to connect local people with tourism activities. Local youth have been involved in tiger safaris, as guides and in other services. This has not only raised awareness about tiger conservation but also increased employment opportunities," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our goal is to ensure that Kheoni's economy is driven solely by the local community. Hence, initiatives have been taken to connect local people with tourism activities. Local youth have been involved in tiger safaris, as guides and in other services. This has not only raised awareness about tiger conservation but also increased employment opportunities," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kheoni's popular tiger couple, 'Yuvraj' and 'Meera' and their cubs are a visual treat for visitors, and amid the heatwave, are often spotted quenching their thirst at watering holes in the sanctuary, and their videos have gone viral on social media.

Wildlife expert Ajay Gadikar said, "Kheoni Sanctuary was notorious for illegal tree felling about 15 years ago. By curbing this and enhancing wildlife conservation, the sanctuary has emerged as a new haven for tigers."

He noted that the sanctuary's transformation strengthens the decentralised model of tiger conservation in Madhya Pradesh, allowing wildlife to be explored outside traditional tiger reserves.

In light of the increasing tiger population in the sanctuary, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently announced that it will be developed as a model centre for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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