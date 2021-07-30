Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
indore news

Covid-19 in MP: Indore to carry out sero survey of over 1,800 below 18

PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:22 PM IST
A sero survey shows if a person had been exposed to Covid-19 and if antibodies were being produced in the individual's system.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)

A sero survey will be conducted in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the worst coronavirus-hit district in the state, to check for antibodies in children below the age of 18 to combat a possible third wave of infections, an official said on Friday.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma told reporters that blood samples of 1,848 children from 25 wards will be taken as part of the survey which is expected to start within a week. He said the children have been divided into 1-6, 6-9 and 9-17 age groups for the survey.

A sero survey shows if a person had been exposed to Covid-19 and if antibodies were being produced in the individual's system. Indore has a Covid-19 caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

