 Indore: Railway Police recover woman's body cut into two pieces from train - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore: Railway Police recover woman's body cut into two pieces from train

PTI |
Jun 09, 2024 04:58 PM IST

The police suspect the woman was murdered at some other place and the body was dumped in the train on Saturday night.

The GRP on Sunday recovered an unidentified woman's body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.

The GRP on Sunday recovered an unidentified woman's body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.(File photo)
The GRP on Sunday recovered an unidentified woman's body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.(File photo)

The police suspect the woman was murdered at some other place and the body was dumped in the train on Saturday night, he said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

After being informed by a sanitation worker, the body was recovered from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train, Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said.

ALSO READ| 37-yr-old salesman dies after falling off train near Diva

The deceased, who was yet to be identified, was believed to be in the age group of 20 to 25 years, he said.

"The upper part of the woman's body from head to waist was found in a trolley bag left in the train, while the body part below waist was found in a plastic bag. Both her hands and legs are missing," Shukla said.

It is suspected the woman was murdered at some other place one or two days back and after that the body parts were kept in the train on Saturday night, the official said.

The Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore train reached here on Saturday night and after the passengers alighted, the train was moved to the yard for maintenance, he said.

Efforts were on to identify the woman and the case was being investigated, the official added.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Indore / Indore: Railway Police recover woman's body cut into two pieces from train
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On