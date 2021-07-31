Indore 'spurious liquor' case: Suspect dies day after turning up at police station

A suspect, who turned up at a police station days after four persons died after consuming liquor in two bars in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, died on Saturday, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official. The suspect had suddenly arrived at the police station on Friday night, and was hospitalised due to “ill health,” city superintendent of police (CSP) of Chhatripura area, BPS Parihar, said.

Explaining the sequence of events, Parihar further said, “Police personnel visited the house of the deceased on Friday in connection with the incident but could not find him. However, late in the night, he turned up at the police station and started vomiting. We contacted his family and he was taken to hospital, where he could not be saved.”

In the last seven days, four people had died after drinking liquor in two bars in Indore district, in what the police had described as a case of suspected poisoning. On July 27, superintendent of police Mahesh Chandra Jain had addressed the media and said that the police had questioned bar operators in Chhota Bangdada area, and found that they purchased liquor from licensed shops, as well as other people. “There’s a suspicion that the liquor brand is fake and thus harmful and spurious. A probe is underway to determine that,” Jain had announced.

Of the four, two consumed liquor at a bar in Chhota Bangdada area, while the other two had it on two separate days at a bar in Marimata area.