Indore: Two teenagers beaten up, dragged behind van for ‘theft’, cops step in

Two minor boys on Saturday were reportedly mercilessly beaten up, tied to a pick up van and dragged on the road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, had allegedly stolen cash from a vehicle belonging to a businessman from Khandwa, who had come to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market with sacks of onions, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nihit Upadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A video of the incident which took place in the morning surfaced on social media that showed the boys being tied to the car while being verbally questioned about the stolen money.

Later, the vehicle starts moving and the boys get dragged on the ground for some distance along with it. As a truck approaches, bystanders begin to yell and make the vehicle stop.

"People's behavior with the boys was absolutely objectionable. These people will be identified and arrested after screening the video of the incident," an official said.

The boys were accused of stealing cash kept in the businessman's small loading vehicle.

