Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on March 3, 2025, is 29.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 31.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Indore weather update on March 03, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 4, 202529.38Scattered clouds
March 5, 202529.59Broken clouds
March 6, 202525.32Sky is clear
March 7, 202527.34Sky is clear
March 8, 202531.71Sky is clear
March 9, 202533.53Sky is clear
March 10, 202534.56Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.24 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai29.07 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.63 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad29.48 °C Few clouds
Delhi26.34 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

