Indore's MGM Medical College new nodal centre for distribution of Remdesivir

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM College) of Indore has been made the nodal centre to distribute the anti-viral drug Remdesivir across Madhya Pradesh provided by the state government.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against Covid-19 especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM Medical College said, "MGM College will now send Remdesivir to 13 government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh. Further, the government hospitals that fall under these medical colleges will be provided with Remdesivir for patients. 2,000 Remdesivir injections provided by the government two days ago were already sent to Bhopal, Khandwa, Ratlam, Vidisha and other districts."

Dr Dixit informed that the government hospitals of Indore have been provided with 206 doses of Remdesivir. MGM Medical College will receive around 5,000 doses of Remdesivir in the coming days.

The state government is also considering making Remdesivir injections available to hospitals instead of medical stores so that unnecessary administration to patients can be checked and black marketing can also be curbed.