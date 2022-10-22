Minister in this state has pledged to walk barefoot. Here's why

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has pledged to walk barefoot until the condition - of the roads in the state's cultural capital of Gwalior - improves. “I have sacrificed my footwear,” the minister said as he walked around the city while inspecting the pothole-ridden roads of his constituency on Friday. Tomar was on a surprise inspection of the roads in Gwalior when the locals came to him and narrated their ordeal regarding potholes in the city. Every year, the area receives heavy rain and the conditions of the roads deteriorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have sacrificed my footwear so that I can treat the pain I experience, that others do while walking barefoot. I'll monitor daily so that work is done soon,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With months of rain during the monsoon, roads in many parts of the country end up in a dilapidated condition with potholes, which pose a threat for the daily commuter. “Unless the condition of the roads of the Gwalior assembly constituency is improved, I will not wear slippers and shoes. I will remain barefoot,” Tomar said, adding that he will only realise the actual “pain of pebbles and bad roads” when he walks barefoot.

He also said that he has given instructions to the corporation officers to fix the roads soon. Action will be taken, he added, if anyone is found to be negligent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON