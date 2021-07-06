Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Money laundering case: ED attaches assets of former Indore Municipal Corporation staffer
indore news

Money laundering case: ED attaches assets of former Indore Municipal Corporation staffer

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹1.39 crore of the former staffer, a class-III employee of the corporation.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Logo of the Enforcement Directorate

The ED on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth 1.39 crore of a former Indore municipal corporation employee in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Mohd Aslam Khan was a class-III employee of the corporation and was raided by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta (special police establishment) in 2018 on charges of amassing alleged disproportionate assets.

Gold, cash, vehicle, house, shop, agricultural land and plots of Khan located in Indore and some other districts of Madhya Pradesh have been attached after a provisional order was issued against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal investigative agency said in a statement that Khan "earned proceeds of crime in the form of tainted money by corruption, while working in the Indore Municipal Corporation."

 "He parked ill-gotten wealth either by directly utilising it or by routing cash into their controlled bank accounts through inter-connected transactions finally culminating into acquisition of movable and immovable properties that were purchased in his name and in the name of his wife," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed.

The ill-gotten money was systematically invested in gold, vehicle, agricultural land, plots and commercial shops, it said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore municipal corporation enforcement directorate
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP