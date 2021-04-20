Home / Cities / Indore News / No nod for weddings till April 30 in Covid-19 hit Indore
ANI
APR 20, 2021
The Indore district administration has decided not to give permission for weddings till April 30 amid the unprecedented increase of Covid-19 cases.

"This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now," he added.

He also informed that they have been getting complaints of black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

"Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing will be booked under NSA," Singh said.

The worsening Covid-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

The Covid-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

