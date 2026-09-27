Ujjain , Two men wanted in connection with the killing of two brothers in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain were shot in the legs during an encounter with police after allegedly trying to escape from custody, officials said on Sunday.

Two murder accused shot in police encounter after escape bid in MP's Ujjain

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The two accused, identified as Sonu Pasi and Vijay Suryavanshi, were detained from Korhan village on Indore Road late Saturday night, Nilanganga police station house officer Tarun Kuril said.

They were being taken to the police station when they allegedly jumped out of the police vehicle and tried to flee. As police attempted to stop them, they allegedly pelted stones, prompting the officers to open fire and hit both in the legs before recapturing them shortly after 11 pm, he said.

Both were taken to the district hospital for treatment. They will be produced before the court on Sunday, the SHO said.

Members of the Pasi and Gorkar families had been involved in a dispute over a woman during Holi, following which a rivalry developed between them, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the night of July 18, members of both families clashed outside a restaurant in the Nilanganga area, attacking each other with sticks, swords and stones, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the night of July 18, members of both families clashed outside a restaurant in the Nilanganga area, attacking each other with sticks, swords and stones, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pasi family members allegedly opened four rounds of fire, one of which hit Lokesh Gorkar, and he died on the spot. His elder brother Jai and cousin Tapan were admitted to a private hospital. Jai died during treatment on July 19, the police said.

The police had earlier arrested 15 accused in the case, Kuril said.

Sonu Pasi and Suryavanshi had remained absconding, he said. Two to three other accused in the case were still at large, the police added.

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