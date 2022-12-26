Scindia helps MP minister who pledged to stay barefoot wear slippers again. Watch

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who had pledged to remain barefoot until the condition of roads improve in state capital Gwalior, was offered to wear slippers in presence of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after over two months. Tomar tweeted a video on Sunday saying he was “blessed” to wear the slippers in presence of “god-like” leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Gwalior in-charge minister Mr. Tulsi Silawat ji, BJP district president Mr. Abhay Chaudhary ji blessed me by giving me slippers to wear in the presence of godlike leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party,” read the tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

“Today is a memorable day of my life. I want to tell you that about 3 months ago, I had resolved that until Gendewali road, Laxman Talaiya's road and Jayarogya Hospital's Rajpayaga road are repaired, I would also remain barefoot to feel the pain of the people every day,” he further tweeted.

Tomar also thanked the civil aviation minister for convincing him to wear his slippers again. “The development works in my area have been completed and I thanked union minister Scindia who made me wear slippers today,” he said.

Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, was in the district to attend an event on occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

Pradyuman Singh Tomar is a BJP MLA from Gwalior. In October, he was on a surprise inspection, when the locals came to him and narrated their ordeal regarding potholes in the city and he pledged then that he will remain barefoot until the roads in his city improves. He had said he would monitor the work daily so that the roads are repaired soon.

Madhya Pradesh, like many other states in India, receives heavy rainfall for months during the monsoon, due to which the roads end up in a dilapidated condition with potholes, posing a threat for the daily commuter.