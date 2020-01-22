e-paper
Infants rescued from Pashan lake under observation at Sassoon

Jan 22, 2020
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Pune On Wednesday, doctors of Sassoon general hospital took DNA samples of the arrested couple as per legal procedure to determine if they are the parents of the infants that were found abandoned at Pashan lake on January 14.

According to the doctors, the medical condition of the infants who were abandoned as of January 14 is well, and have not sustained any injuries. They are currently under observation at Sassoon general hospital and after a detailed report is submitted by the child welfare committee (CWC) the infants will be handed over to care centres for further treatment.

Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent at Sassoon General Hospital, confirmed the development and said, “Since the babies are admitted to the hospital they are under observation. Both the babies are doing absolutely fine. They have not sustained any injuries or going through any medical disorder. We are now waiting for the report from the CWC department, accordingly the babies will be handed over to the infant care center in the city.”

“Today we took DNA samples of the couple arrested by the police in this case, who are presumed to be the parents of the babies. Now, the DNA report it will confirm whether they are only the parents or not,” added Taware.

Vijaya Vanjpe, the chairperson of child welfare committee (CWC)-II (Pune rural) said, “Now as the parents of the babies are found by the police, we have to confirm the same through DNA reports. On other hand legal procedures will go on and then we can decide what to do about the babies. There are many legal things which needs to be proved scientifically, as whether they are twins, whether they are parents or not, do they want to take the custody of the infants or not.”

“So we are yet to come to a conclusion in the matter. As of now they have been taken to the Sassoon hospital for medical treatment and observation. After the hospital discharges the babies, they will go to the infant care centres or organisation, they will not be directly given back to the parents or put up for. It is a long procedure,”added Vanjpe.

