It’s time bus services started in Mohali, health minister tells MC officials

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:54 IST

The Punjab health and family welfare minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has asked the municipal corporation commissioner to explore the feasibility of launching bus services in the city, for which ₹2 crore had been allocated earlier, and to strengthen its firefighting capabilities.

Sidhu, while presiding over a meeting at the district administrative complex here on Thursday to review important developmental projects also underlined the need to procure sewerage cleaning suction machines and clearing the sewerage system before monsoon.

The minister also advised the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to focus on developing social infrastructure such as homes for the elderly, women and the destitute as well as women’s hostels. GMADA officials were also asked to see if land was available for a motor market and transport nagar in the city.

He also wanted development authority officials to check if additional floors could be added to booths to allow people to expand their businesses and help GMADA generate additional revenues.

Apart from stressing on the need to build another hospital in Mohali, the minister directed the district mandi officer to initiate steps to denotify the mandi in Phase-1 and ensure that the Phase-11 fruit and vegetable market got going.

The minister also discussed the scope of improving the water supply system, completion of re-carpeting of roads, building toilets in slum areas and suggested that GMADA adopt the main/big parks of the city and lay out cycle tracks along the main roads.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan assured all present at the meeting of time bound completion of projects.