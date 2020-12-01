e-paper
J&K’s Covid recovery rate crosses 94%

Officials said 237 people tested positive in Kashmir and 217 in Jammu, while five persons succumbed to the diseases in Jammu, three died in Kashmir.

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded eight more deaths due to Covid-19 and 454 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the total Covid count to 1,10,678 and death toll to 1,702.

They added that so far, 1,04,068 people have recovered in the UT as 503 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the recovery rate to 94.02%, the highest so far. With this, there are 4,908 active cases in the UT. A total of 1,107 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 595 in Jammu. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 30.37 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 118 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 45 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 95, followed by 25 each in Udhampur and Rajouri districts.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 23,177 cases and 418 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 20,772 cases and 302 deaths.

Till date, 7.90 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 20,353 in home quarantine, 4,908 in isolation, and 33,671 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.30 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

