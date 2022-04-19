Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident
jaipur news

11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident

Police said the 11 people who died in the tragic road accident in Jhunjhunu were from the same family and were returning after immersing the ashes of a relative
Jhunjhunu road accident: Eight of them died on the spot, and three more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 08:24 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accident took place on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha highway. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35).

Police said about 22 people, all residents of Khetri Nagar, Ahiro ki Dhani, were in the pickup truck on their way back from Lohagarh after immersing the ashes of a family member.

Eight of them died on the spot, and three more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a tweet. He also announced ex gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and 50,000 for each of the injured.

RELATED STORIES

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident” .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Topics
road accident rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP