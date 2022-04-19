11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident

JAIPUR: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accident took place on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha highway. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35).

Police said about 22 people, all residents of Khetri Nagar, Ahiro ki Dhani, were in the pickup truck on their way back from Lohagarh after immersing the ashes of a family member.

Eight of them died on the spot, and three more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a tweet. He also announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each of the injured.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident” .

