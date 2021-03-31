12 sentenced for life in ’14 terror attack plan case

A local court in Jaipur on Tuesday sentenced 12 of the 13 members of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to life imprisonment for planning a terror strike in Jaipur in 2014. One accused was acquitted in the case.

“The accused were mostly engineering students, who worked for the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) and wanted to take revenge of Godhra riot, which took place in 2002.

They were planning to plant bombs in Gaurav Tower and another crowded place in Jaipur. They were arrested in March 2014 by ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) and SOG (Special Operations Group),” said Liyakat Khan, the public prosecutor.

Of the 12 convicts, six were arrested from Sikar, three from Jodhpur and one each from Jaipur, Pali in Rajasthan and Gaya district of Bihar.

