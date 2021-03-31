Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 12 sentenced for life in ’14 terror attack plan case
Of the 12 convicts, six were arrested from Sikar, three from Jodhpur and one each from Jaipur, Pali in Rajasthan and Gaya district of Bihar.
By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:50 AM IST
"They were planning to plant bombs in Gaurav Tower and another crowded place in Jaipur," public prosecutor Liyakat Khan said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local court in Jaipur on Tuesday sentenced 12 of the 13 members of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to life imprisonment for planning a terror strike in Jaipur in 2014. One accused was acquitted in the case.

“The accused were mostly engineering students, who worked for the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) and wanted to take revenge of Godhra riot, which took place in 2002.

They were planning to plant bombs in Gaurav Tower and another crowded place in Jaipur. They were arrested in March 2014 by ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) and SOG (Special Operations Group),” said Liyakat Khan, the public prosecutor.

Of the 12 convicts, six were arrested from Sikar, three from Jodhpur and one each from Jaipur, Pali in Rajasthan and Gaya district of Bihar.

