12-year-old Rajasthan girl delivers baby, alleges rape by schoolmates

A 12-year-old girl delivered a baby on Sunday night in a hospital in Jodhpur, police said, adding that the girl has alleged rape by three boys of her school.

The girl was referred from a nearby town to Jodhpur hospital after local doctors observed complicacy in the case. Both the girl and the baby are said to be healthy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajuram Choudhary, said in her statement, the girl, who is studying in Class-IX told that she was raped by three of her seniors (Class-X students) nine months back when she was returning from school after getting her homework checked.

He said a case has been registered and the probe is on.

He added that the girl’s statements are confusing as the period, which the girl mentioned, is yet to be confirmed, as most of the time during these days, the schools were closed. Also, the place of the incident is yet to be verified, he said.

Chairperson, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, after meeting the girl said the survior is a Class-IX student. She told that some three-four people in a jeep, including one of his classmates, abducted and raped her when she was returning from school.

The parents came to know when she complained of stomach ache. They took her for a medical checkup and were told about her pregnancy. She has delivered a healthy baby boy.

Beniwal said the girl yesterday identified one of the accused but later retracted. Meanwhile, the survivor’s mother has refused to keep the baby. “We have asked the child welfare committee to look after mother and child,” she said.