Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 12-year-old Rajasthan girl delivers baby, alleges rape by schoolmates
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

12-year-old Rajasthan girl delivers baby, alleges rape by schoolmates

The girl was referred from a nearby town to Jodhpur hospital after local doctors observed complicacy in the case. Both the girl and the baby are said to be healthy.
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:56 PM IST

A 12-year-old girl delivered a baby on Sunday night in a hospital in Jodhpur, police said, adding that the girl has alleged rape by three boys of her school.

The girl was referred from a nearby town to Jodhpur hospital after local doctors observed complicacy in the case. Both the girl and the baby are said to be healthy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajuram Choudhary, said in her statement, the girl, who is studying in Class-IX told that she was raped by three of her seniors (Class-X students) nine months back when she was returning from school after getting her homework checked.

He said a case has been registered and the probe is on.

He added that the girl’s statements are confusing as the period, which the girl mentioned, is yet to be confirmed, as most of the time during these days, the schools were closed. Also, the place of the incident is yet to be verified, he said.

Chairperson, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, after meeting the girl said the survior is a Class-IX student. She told that some three-four people in a jeep, including one of his classmates, abducted and raped her when she was returning from school.

The parents came to know when she complained of stomach ache. They took her for a medical checkup and were told about her pregnancy. She has delivered a healthy baby boy.

Beniwal said the girl yesterday identified one of the accused but later retracted. Meanwhile, the survivor’s mother has refused to keep the baby. “We have asked the child welfare committee to look after mother and child,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.