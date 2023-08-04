Bhilwara rape: Body parts of 14-year-old girl found in a pond

JAIPUR: Body parts of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and later burnt in a coal furnace in Nrisinghapura village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district have been found dumped in a nearby pond, a Bhilwara police officer said on Friday. Police arrested four suspects Kanha (21), Kaalu (25), Sanjay (20), and Pappu (35) in the case late on Thursday night (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Police arrested the four suspects Kanha (21), Kaalu (25), Sanjay (20), and Pappu (35) in the case late on Thursday night.

The minor went missing on Wednesday morning after leaving home to graze cattle. When she did not return home in the evening, her family and neighbours launched a search and found her shoes and bracelets near a coal furnace in the area.

Police detained four caretakers of the coal furnace as the family grew suspicious of them after finding a single furnace burning despite a downpour in the area and noticing human bones near it.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, police later arrested four of the caretakers following the FSL report, primary interrogation, and other investigations. Police also registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act),” SP Adarsh Siddhu said in a statement.

The suspects allegedly confessed to their crime during interrogation and said that they dumped the body in the pond after murdering the girl. They burnt parts of the body in the coal furnace to misguide investigators.However, the parts of the body found by the police on Friday morning could not be identified by the family because of the state they were in.

An FSL team reached the spot to examine the remains and conduct a DNA test to match with the human bones samples recovered from the coal furnace, said police.Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women on Friday sent a team to the spot to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. The State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights also sent a three-member team on Thursday for the same.The incident has sparked a political slugfest in Rajasthan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CP Joshi on Wednesday forming a three-member committee comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, the state president of the women’s wing, Raksha Bhandari, and the district-in-charge Atar Singh Badana to prepare a ground report “through a fair investigation in the matter”.

Taking a dig at the status of women’s safety in Rajasthan under the incumbent Congress government, the BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also tweeted on Friday: “The pride of sisters and daughters in the state is devastated. Around 17 women are raped while seven of them are also murdered in Rajasthan every day under the Congress’s ‘Jungle-Raj’.

This government during its four years and seven months of tenure set a record by reaching the first position in the country as per NCRB data in terms of rape in the last two years. Rajasthan will never tolerate such atrocities on women.

”Expressing condolence for the victim’s family, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also tweeted on Friday: “I am shaken by the brutal incident with a minor girl in Kotri area of Bhilwara. Any kind of oppression on daughters and women cannot be accepted. Strictest action should be taken against the criminals who commit such inhuman acts and they should be sentenced with the harshest punishment and the victim’s family should get justice soon. My deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON