1st case under Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Act registered in Sriganganagar

The first case under the Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Act has been registered in Sriganganagar a month after the state assembly passed the law that seeks to prevent protests with bodies, ensure the right to last rites, and provides for up to five-year imprisonment.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the law on Wednesday after over 200 protesters staged a protest with the body of 45-year-old Balram Gosai, who was mowed down on September 12. An unidentified vehicle hit Gosai. The protesters blocked National Highway 62 to press for compensation and the shifting of a toll booth.

Police said that the FIR was filed after an assistant sub-inspector submitted an inquiry report. As many as 15 accused including Rakesh Beniwal, the head of Mahiyawali village, and Gosai’s relatives have been booked for disrespecting a dead body and blocking traffic.

Amarjeet Chawla, a local police officer, said the inquiry report suggested the protesters violated the law by staging a sit-in with the body to pressurise the authorities and violating the dignity of the dead man.

The accused have also been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 283 (obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 143 (unlawful assembly), and the National Highways Act.

