Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 2 men who looted car of policeman arrested in Rajasthan
jaipur news

2 men who looted car of policeman arrested in Rajasthan

The duo had stolen the car from a roadside dhabha where Inspector Narendra Khinchad and Head Constable Manendra were having dinner while on their way to Jaipur from Sikar, on July 20.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The accused, Vikram Vishnoi and Somdutt, both residents of Haryana and Punjab, respectively, were held. Image used for representational purpose only.(PTI)

Two men, who had looted a car of a police inspector after opening fire on a head constable accompanying him in Sikar recently, were arrested on Sunday from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The accused, Vikram Vishnoi and Somdutt, both residents of Haryana and Punjab, respectively, were held. The looted car was also seized from their possession, police said.

The duo had stolen the car from a roadside dhabha where Inspector Narendra Khinchad and Head Constable Manendra were having dinner while on their way to Jaipur from Sikar, on July 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP