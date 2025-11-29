2.4 million Rajasthan voters not traceable to 2002 SIR list, shows EC data

Jaipur: At least 2.4 million voters in Rajasthan’s electoral rolls could not be mapped with the state’s 2002 special intensive revision (SIR) list, an analysis of the ongoing exercise’s latest status report from the state election department showed. Rajasthan has distributed enumeration forms (EF) to 54.6 million voters in the current voter roll since the second phase of the exercise began earlier this month. (Representative photo)

The state has distributed enumeration forms (EF) to 54.6 million voters in the current voter roll since the second phase of the exercise began earlier this month. Till Friday, 45.9 million forms have been received by booth level officers and digitised by uploading on the ECINet website, according to the SIR status report.

“Following the digitisation, the department maps a voter with the 2002 SIR list to check whether any of their parents’ names already exist in the old list,” Rajasthan chief electoral officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said. “The ones, who could not be mapped to that list, will be issued a notice once the draft roll is published on December 9. They will have to produce certain documents to prove eligibility as a voter, failing which their names will be removed.”

An analysis of the SIR status report showed that 43.4 million of the 45.9 million people who submitted their enumeration forms could be mapped. However, the department could not find any match of the remaining 2,441,673 voters with the 2002 list.

A further classification of the data also showed that the maximum 195,489 of voters remained unmapped (whose names could not be matched to 2002 list) in Jaipur whose EFs were digitised followed by 147,016 in Jodhpur, 129,574 in Bhilwara, 115,713 in Sikar, 111,744 in Bikaner, and 103,286 in Udaipur.

“This is an updating data. This figure may also go up by the time we complete the digitisation of the EFs of all our 54.6 million voters from the existing electoral rolls,” said another senior official from the Election Department wishing not to be named.

The first draft roll for the state will be published on December 4, following which voters and booth level agents (BLAs) of political parties will be given a month-long period to raise claims and objections. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.