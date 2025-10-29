28-year-old dies as hardware shop catches fire after gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan

Bharatpur: A 28-year-old man died after a shop where he was sleeping caught fire due to a gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Shankar Lal, was sleeping inside a hardware shop on Nizampur Road in Khetri town on Tuesday midnight when the blast triggered the fire.

Khetri police station in-charge Kailash Chandra said the shop caught fire after a gas cylinder blast caused by a short circuit.

Lal, who had suffered burn injuries, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police team reached the spot and called fire brigade vehicles to extinguish the fire after being informed. “The Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to collect samples to disclose the cause of the incident,” a police officer said.

“The shop’s main door was found around 60 feet away, while the deceased’s body was found around 20 feet away from the shop due to the impact of the blast,” the officer added.