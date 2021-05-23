Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 3 dead as car rams into stationary truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer
The dead were identified as Kistura Ram (65), a resident of Barmer and Mitesh Kumar (30), a resident of Deesa in Gujarat. HT Photo
jaipur news

3 dead as car rams into stationary truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

  • The car was coming from Gujarat to Barmer and it crashed into the truck’s back side on Saturday night.
By Mukesh Mathrani, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Three people died and three other passengers were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer late on Saturday night when a car rammed into a stationary truck on Dhorimanna road.


Harchand Dewasi, station house officer at Dhorimanna police station said the car was coming from Gujarat to Barmer and it crashed into the truck’s back side, leading to three deaths on the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Dewasi said the car was crushed due to the impact of the accident.


The dead were identified as Kistura Ram (65), a resident of Barmer and Mitesh Kumar (30), a resident of Deesa in Gujarat. The third deceased could not be identified till now. The injured, identified as Rekha (30), Devraj (6) and Jeta Ram were under treatment at a hospital, police said.


