3 soldiers killed, 5 injured as vehicle overturns during training in Rajasthan

Three soldiers were killed and five injured when their vehicle overturned during a training task and caught fire in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Wednesday night near Gopalsar village—the driver had lost control over the vehicle, police said.

Vikram Tiwari, station house officer of Rajiasar police station, told HT that the Gypsy carrying the army personnel suddenly overturned near RD 330 of Indira Gandhi Canal and the vehicle caught fire. Three soldiers were burnt alive, while five others were rushed to the Military Hospital in Suratgarh, he said.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma told HT that the driver probably lost control of the vehicle, which toppled, and added that a requisite inquiry was in process.

The incident took place around 3am on Thursday near Gopalsar village and the locals were the first ones to reach the spot. They helped the jawans out of the damaged vehicle and admitted them to the Suratgarh government hospital. They were later referred to Military Hospital.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident. “Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar in which three army soldiers has lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.