Rajasthan: Constable injured in firing succumbs; CM announces 1 cr compensation

A 36-year-old police constable from Dausa in Rajasthan succumbed to his injuries on Friday during treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, officials familiar with the matter said.

On Wednesday, Prahlad Singh sustained a bullet injury to his head during an exchange of fire with two thieves, who were being pursued by a team of police.

Police on Wednesday received information about a motorcycle theft at Reta village in Dausa, following which an eight-member police team followed and traced the thieves near Kalakho village.

However, one of the thieves opened fire that hit Singh on his head .

Police said that he was initially taken to the local district hospital and was later referred to Jaipur’s SMS hospital, considering his critical condition, where he died on Friday.

Following the incident, a special team of the Dausa police immediately launched a search operation. It was learnt that on Thursday night, police detained two accused in connection with the case.

The Deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Meena said, “Autopsy report is awaiting. A case has also been filed under sections 302 (murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (shooting with intention to kill a person), and 34 (criminal act done by several people) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and 3/25 Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.”

The family of Singh staged a protest demanding the martyr status of the constable.

“We won’t execute the last rites until the administration officially declares to provide him with martyr status along with compensation and a government job for his family,” said Singh’s brother while sitting at a dharna in the SMS hospital.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance of Rs.1 crore to the family of the deceased constable, a government job on compassionate grounds, a housing board house of MIG (middle-income group) category, an electricity connection for agriculture purposes, and recommendation for a gallantry award.