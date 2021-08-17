Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaipur News
jaipur news

4 charred to death in fire after massive collision in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

A police officer said one of the trucks involved in the accident lost control and jumped the divider before ramming into another truck, leading to fuel spillage, which is likely to have triggered a fire.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The accident took place under Adarsh Nagar police station area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. (Sourced Photo)

Four people were charred to death after two trucks involved in a collision on Ajmer-Beawar national highway on Tuesday morning caught fire, police said.

The accident took place under Adarsh Nagar police station area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district when a truck rammed into another coming from opposite direction after jumping over the divider. Both the trucks caught fire after the crash and drivers and cleaners of both the trucks were charred to death since they were stuck inside the mangled trucks, police said. However, one minor, who was travelling in one of the trucks, escaped with minor injuries.

Adarsh Nagar police station sub inspector Kanhaiya Lal said one of the trucks was heading to Beawar from Jaipur, and the second truck was on way to Jaipur from Beawar. He said the first truck lost control and jumped the divider before ramming into the second one, leading to fuel spillage, which is likely to have triggered a fire.

It took two hours for fire tenders to douse the fire and the police had to divert traffic to the other side of the highway till the accident site was cleared.

